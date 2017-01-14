Four Year Strong announce 'Rise Or Die Trying' 10 year anniversary tour
On September 18, 2007, pop punk outfit Four Year Strong released their sophomore studio album Rise Or Die Trying via I Surrender Records, which was followed by tours with Bayside, New Found Glory, and A Day To Remember.
