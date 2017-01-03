Former Strangler Hugh Cornwell plays Chichester date this summer
Former Strangler Hugh Cornwell has been confirmed for this year's Priory Park Festival, part of the 2017 Festival of Chichester. The Priory Park Festival promises an "eclectic three-day weekend of music, comedy and food and drink on July 7,8 and 9." Cornwell will play the main music stage on the Saturday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hayling Today.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Sat
|Earth Whisperer
|166
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|John S Ritchie
|36
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC