Former Strangler Hugh Cornwell plays ...

Former Strangler Hugh Cornwell plays Chichester date this summer

2 hrs ago Read more: Hayling Today

Former Strangler Hugh Cornwell has been confirmed for this year's Priory Park Festival, part of the 2017 Festival of Chichester. The Priory Park Festival promises an "eclectic three-day weekend of music, comedy and food and drink on July 7,8 and 9." Cornwell will play the main music stage on the Saturday evening.

