Everyone's favourite 'Simpsons' boss Hank Scorpio gets a punk theme song
Hank Scorpio, the much-loved boss of Globex Corporation from The Simpsons, is quite possibly the TV show's greatest ever guest character. Now there's a punk cover of Scorpio's Goldfinger -esque theme song , which is heard during the end credits of the episode "You Only Move Twice."
