Escape The Future frontman Joe Wenman
SOUTHAMPTON punks, Escape The Future have a promising future ahead as they release their debut EP on Cyber Nomad Records on January 27. Tipped as 'Ones To Watch' in 2017 by Louder Than War, the band will play The Alexandra Beer Emporium, Southampton on January 23; Pre Bar in Southampton on April 6 and Sound Circus , Bournemouth on February 24. The 'Birthday Suit' EP was recorded near Salisbury with engineer and producer Anthony Clark and then mastered with John Davis at Metropolis Studios.
