Donald Trump Won't Make Punk Great Again
Some people call him Donald Trump; others will refer to him as the 45th President of the United States. But for me, he will forever be King of the Fuckboys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jan 17
|Earth Whisperer
|178
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Ozz1
|50
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC