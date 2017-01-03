Def Leppard, Soundgarden, The Offspring among performers slated for Rocklahoma 2017 new

Def Leppard, Soundgarden, The Offspri...

Def Leppard, Soundgarden, The Offspring among performers slated for Rocklahoma 2017

The lineup for Rocklahoma 2017 was announced Monday just ahead of the ticket presale, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. Def Leppard, Soundgarden, the Offspring and Taking Back Sunday are just a few of the dozens of bands slated to perform at the three-day music festival in Pryor, Okla. May 26, 27 and 28. Ticket prices and packages vary with camping and a River Spirit Casino Resort VIP option.

