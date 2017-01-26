David de Alba: The man who would be J...

David de Alba: The man who would be Judy Garland

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The legacy of actress and singer Judy Garland, who enjoyed a 40-year career of international stardom, is being maintained by Las Vegas singer-impressionist David de Alba. Not only does he look like and sound like the superstar who died at age 47, but David also owns one of the most vast, rare and unique Judy Garland and "The Wizard of Oz" memorabilia collections at his Las Vegas home that has been appraised at thousands of dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Fri tony briar mitchell 25
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Jan 27 We have always be... 180
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan 20 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 38
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 697
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
News Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor... Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,382,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC