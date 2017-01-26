David de Alba: The man who would be Judy Garland
The legacy of actress and singer Judy Garland, who enjoyed a 40-year career of international stardom, is being maintained by Las Vegas singer-impressionist David de Alba. Not only does he look like and sound like the superstar who died at age 47, but David also owns one of the most vast, rare and unique Judy Garland and "The Wizard of Oz" memorabilia collections at his Las Vegas home that has been appraised at thousands of dollars.
