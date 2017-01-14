Davey Havok Is Amazed and Grateful That After 10 Albums, AFI Fans Still Care
For anyone who hasn't been following Havok's career, the multitalented vocalist is not only one of the most celebrated voices in alternative music, but also a Broadway actor, novelist, clothing designer, humanitarian and winner of peta2's World's Sexiest Vegetarian contest. But after all of that and the release of AFI's self-titled 10th album - also known as The Blood Album - he's still longing to pick up another art form.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|16 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|174
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Smellin Adhesiv
|37
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
