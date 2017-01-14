Davey Havok Is Amazed and Grateful Th...

Davey Havok Is Amazed and Grateful That After 10 Albums, AFI Fans Still Care

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

For anyone who hasn't been following Havok's career, the multitalented vocalist is not only one of the most celebrated voices in alternative music, but also a Broadway actor, novelist, clothing designer, humanitarian and winner of peta2's World's Sexiest Vegetarian contest. But after all of that and the release of AFI's self-titled 10th album - also known as The Blood Album - he's still longing to pick up another art form.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 16 hr Earth Whisperer 174
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Mon Smellin Adhesiv 37
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
News Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor... Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 1
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 696
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec 18 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,839,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC