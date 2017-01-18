Daniel McLaughlin speaks music
"The first band that I was into was Green Day, the American Idiot album. I remember having my grandma take me into Borders before it went out of business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Trojan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|3 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jan 17
|Earth Whisperer
|178
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec '16
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC