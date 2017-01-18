Daniel McLaughlin speaks music

Daniel McLaughlin speaks music

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Trojan

"The first band that I was into was Green Day, the American Idiot album. I remember having my grandma take me into Borders before it went out of business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Trojan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) 3 hr tony briar mitchell 38
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) 3 hr tony briar mitchell 697
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Jan 17 Earth Whisperer 178
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
News Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor... Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 1
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec '16 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec '16 Jelly 4
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,972 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC