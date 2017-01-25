Columbus' Own: Clark's Cape looks to ...

Columbus' Own: Clark's Cape looks to get in the Columbus pop punk scene

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Lantern

When Mack Covell started messing around on drums his senior year of high school in his bedroom in Tiffin, Ohio, he had no intention of starting a band. For him, playing music was a sense of control, an outlet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Tue Earth Whisperer 179
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan 20 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 38
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 697
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
News Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor... Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 1
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec '16 Ozz1 50
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,265,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC