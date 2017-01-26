CJ Ramone releasing LP ft. Big Eyes &...

CJ Ramone releasing LP ft. Big Eyes & Mariachi El Bronx members, touring

CJ Ramone is releasing a followup to his 2014 solo album Last Chance To Dance , American Beauty , on March 17 via Fat Wreck Chords . Once again, his band included Adolescents members Dan Root and Steve Soto on this album, and it also included Street Dogs ' Pete Sosa.

