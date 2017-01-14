C&L Late Nite Music Club With The Ram...

C&L Late Nite Music Club With The Ramones

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Crooks and Liars

Forty years ago today, the Ramones 2nd album, Leave Home , made it's way to record store shelves and into a lot of tattered denim and leather clad hearts. While it was the band's 2nd record, it also marked a couple firsts that would become part of their legacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 21 hr onlyonegod 169
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Mon Smellin Adhesiv 37
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
News Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor... Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 1
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 696
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec 18 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,813,844

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC