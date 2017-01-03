Buzzcocks Plot Reissues of Debut EP, Early Studio Bootleg

Influential pop-punk band Buzzcocks will reissue their self-released debut EP, 1977's Spiral Scratch , and Time's Up , an official studio bootleg documenting their first-ever recording session from 1976. Domino Records will release the 40th anniversary EP reissue on January 27th, followed by Time's Up on March 10th.

