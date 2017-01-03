Buzzcocks Plot Reissues of Debut EP, Early Studio Bootleg
Influential pop-punk band Buzzcocks will reissue their self-released debut EP, 1977's Spiral Scratch , and Time's Up , an official studio bootleg documenting their first-ever recording session from 1976. Domino Records will release the 40th anniversary EP reissue on January 27th, followed by Time's Up on March 10th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Sat
|Earth Whisperer
|166
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|John S Ritchie
|36
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC