Blandford's Teddy Rocks Festival - full line-up announced
Blandford's Teddy Rocks Festival has announced its full line-up for 2017 including its three biggest headliners to date Twin Atlantic, Modestep and Scouting for Girls. Scottish band, Twin Atlantic is headlining Friday 28th April supported by English horror punk band Creeper.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Fri
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|We have always be...
|180
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
