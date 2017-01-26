Billie Joe Armstrong: Trump's 'Reckless' Orders 'Feel Like a Vendetta'

"Trump is not only taking out his revenge on the people who protested him, but also the average American that just didn't vote for him," singer writes Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong criticized Donald Trump and his turbulent first week in office in a note to fans that stressed tolerance. Green Day 's Billie Joe Armstrong criticized Donald Trump and the president's turbulent first week in office – a week that's endured a barrage of executive orders, including a discriminatory travel ban on Muslims from seven countries – in an Instagram post .

