Billie Joe Armstrong, Queens of the Stone Age Denounce Donald Trump Over Executive Orders

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and Queens of the Stone Age both posted strongly worded takedowns of Donald Trump this plast weekend in response to the president's executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S. "The executive orders Trump is signing feels like a vendetta," he said. "Trump is not only taking out his revenge on the people who protested him, but also the average American that just didn't vote for him."

