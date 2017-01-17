Band Heat is set to launch its debut album Overnight

MONTREAL, QUE.: JANUARY 17, 2017-- Raphael Buissieres, rear, bass guitar, Susil Sharma, centre, voice and guitar, and Matthew Fiorentino, guitar, of the Montreal band Heat speak about their debut album, Overnight on Friday, in Montreal on Tuesday January 17, 2017. ORG XMIT: 57949 The three guys in much-buzzed-about Montreal alt-rock band Heat were sitting at the hip Parc Ave. sandwich-and-doughnuts spot Chez Boris, talking, as musicians often do, about their influences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.