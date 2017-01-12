Aussie 100 gets another spin
JANUARY 26 is usually associated with triple j's Hottest 100, but another musical countdown will be vying for your attention on that day this year. Capricorn Records' Michael Fitzgerald will be spinning his top 100 Australian songs of all time at the Hotel Warrnambool from 3pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrnambool Standard.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Sat
|tweaker alert
|175
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|Smellin Adhesiv
|37
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
