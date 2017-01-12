As we struggle to make sense of Trump, it is important to revisit the ...

Kleio, the ever-fickle goddess of history, was exceptionally busy in 1977, silver jubilee of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II . The signs of a realm being transfigured were everywhere: The Sex Pistols were sacked for on-stage indiscretions; Gay News was prosecuted for blasphemy, having published a poem in which Jesus had sex with his disciples and guards; for the first time, more foreign-made cars sold than British ones.

