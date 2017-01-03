Antenna to Produce Hand-held Interact...

Antenna to Produce Hand-held Interactive Multimedia Guide for British Music Experience

Antenna is responsible for the complete design and build of the multimedia guide, including the production of rich storytelling that will accompany the exhibit of over 600 British music artefacts dating back from 1945 up to the present day. "The British Music Experience is an important museum, not only to British culture - but to the generations of people who lived through the music and artists exhibited here," said David Falter, President and CEO of Antenna.

