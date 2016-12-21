An Empire Divided by a Common Language
'Sovietization' by means of Russian was devastating both for the Russian language and other languages across the old USSR, linguist Hasan Huseinov argues. Ukrainian news site Hromadske.ua talks to linguist Hasan Huseinov about the changes in the Russian language and influences on the languages of the successor states 25 years after the breakup of the Soviet Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|4 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|150
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Sun
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Sat
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|John S Ritchie
|36
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC