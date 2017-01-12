American rock band Green Day who are ...

American rock band Green Day who are performing at Leeds Arena. Picture by Frank Maddock

GREEN DAY will perform at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on February 5 to promote their latest album Revolution Radio. The American rockers are appearing in the UK for the first time since headlining the Leeds and Reading Festivals in 2013.

