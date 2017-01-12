American rock band Green Day who are performing at Leeds Arena. Picture by Frank Maddock
GREEN DAY will perform at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on February 5 to promote their latest album Revolution Radio. The American rockers are appearing in the UK for the first time since headlining the Leeds and Reading Festivals in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Sat
|tweaker alert
|175
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|Smellin Adhesiv
|37
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC