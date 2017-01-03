Alejandro Escovedo at Club Helsinki

In 1978, one of Alejandro Escovedo's early bands became a footnote in rock and roll history as an opening act at the final concert by the original Sex Pistols. Born into a musically gifted Mexican-American clan in Texas, Escovedo played in punk bands, helped invent the country-punk hybrid called ''cowpunk'' as a member of Rank and File, then struck out on a prolific solo career - he earned the honorary title of "artist of the decade" for the 1990s from No Depression, the self-described journal of roots music.

