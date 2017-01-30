AFI unveil new video for a Aureliaa

AFI unveil new video for a Aureliaa

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NME

AFI have unveiled the brand new video for 'Aurelia'. See the video on NME first below, as we have a quick chat with frontman Davey Havok.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) 14 min Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Fri tony briar mitchell 25
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Jan 27 We have always be... 180
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan 20 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 38
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 697
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,398,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC