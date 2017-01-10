AFI happily lightens up with an adventurous The Blood Album
If AFI's upcoming self-titled 10th album seems noticeably less gloomy than 2013's black-hearted Burials , that's not by accident. When he's reached at home in Los Angeles, guitarist Jade Puget notes there were a couple of big changes in the writing process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Earth Whisperer
|178
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|Smellin Adhesiv
|37
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec '16
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC