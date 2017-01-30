AFI Grabs Top-Five Debut on "Billboar...

AFI Grabs Top-Five Debut on "Billboard" 200 with "The Blood Album"; Shares "Aurelia" Video

AFI has scored a top-five debut on the Billboard 200 thanks to their new album, AFI . The 10th studio effort from Davey Havok and company arrives at number five on the chart with a total of 29,000 equivalent album units, 28,000 of which were pure album sales.

