AFI: AFI (The Blood Album) [Reviews]

AFI's pace of record releases may have grown more gradual in recent years, but it's duly become more substantial in terms of their stylistic growth. After making their emo pivot with 2003's "Sing the Sorrow," and perfecting it with 2006's " Decemberunderground ," their first attempt to mature that emocore style with 2009's " Crash Love " may have been slight, but it set the stage for 2013's " Burials ," which showed the band crafting a dark, brooding sound with industrial, synthpop and post-rock influences, as well as frontman Davey Havok's voice advancing from an emo singing style to more of a Robert Smith type of flair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.