56 dead in Brazil prison riot

Instigators of a horrific prison riot in Brazil that left 56 inmates dead - many of them decapitated - will be transferred to higher security federal prisons, the justice minister said yesterday.As soon as these ringleaders are identified, they will be transferred, Alexandre de Moraes said.The riot broke out on Sunday afternoon and lasted through the night at a prison on the outskirts of Manaus, t... Instigators of a horrific prison riot in Brazil that left 56 inmates dead - many of them decapitated - will be transferred to higher security federal prisons, the justice minister said yesterday.

