5 rock shows to see in Las Vegas this weekend
Cold Cave is here to slam the coffin lid shut on any lingering holiday mirth. The nom de plume of former hardcore screamer Wesley Eisold, who used to front ragers Give Up the Ghost, Some Girls and others, Cold Cave finds Eisold trading his throat-shredding shriek for a disaffected croon reminiscent of The Cure's Robert Smith.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|2 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|166
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|John S Ritchie
|36
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
