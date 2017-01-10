Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] 14 Things You Didn't Know About WWE's Kevin Owens Kevin Owens may lack the Adonis physique of his fellow wrestlers, but the WWE star has become a force in the squared circle. Record 42.9M Vegas Visitors in 2016, Tourism Officials Report Officials say Las Vegas drew a record number of visitors for a third straight year, attracting 42.9 million tourists to town in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.