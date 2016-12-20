Vernon Jazz Club hosts Monsters' ball for New Year's
The Legendary Lake Monsters will rock us through the night with their lively tunes, tight harmonies, and infectious rhythms. The party gets started later than usual at 9 p.m. and features savvy dA©cor and some special hors d'oeuvres for party-goers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|9 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|136
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Well-known punk fan
|35
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|10 worst punk bands (Nov '06)
|Dec 10
|tony briar mitchell
|59
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Nov 28
|u a dumb ass
|289
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC