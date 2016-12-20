The Year in Rock 2016 -- Rage Against the Machine Reunites (Sort Of); Music Gets Political
The presidential election dominated conversations of all kinds in 2016, including in the music world. It's fitting, then, that this year saw the formation of Prophets of Rage: a supergroup made up of Rage Against the Machine 's Tom Morello , Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk , plus Public Enemy 's Chuck D and Cypress Hill 's B-Real .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|55 min
|Earth Whisperer
|140
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|21 hr
|John S Ritchie
|36
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|10 worst punk bands (Nov '06)
|Dec 10
|tony briar mitchell
|59
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Nov '16
|u a dumb ass
|289
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC