The Year in Rock 2016 -- Rage Against the Machine Reunites (Sort Of); Music Gets Political

The presidential election dominated conversations of all kinds in 2016, including in the music world. It's fitting, then, that this year saw the formation of Prophets of Rage: a supergroup made up of Rage Against the Machine 's Tom Morello , Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk , plus Public Enemy 's Chuck D and Cypress Hill 's B-Real .

