The Year in Rock 2016 -- Green Day, Blink-182 & Red Hot Chili Peppers Party Like It's 1999
You'd be forgiven if you thought you were reliving the '90s this year, since 2016 boasted the resurgence of Pokemon, the return of The X-Files, a reboot of Full House and two major TV shows about O.J. Simpson . Well, the music world got in on the '90s nostalgia too, with new albums from Green Day , Blink-182 and Red Hot Chili Peppers .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|8 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|140
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Thu
|John S Ritchie
|36
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|10 worst punk bands (Nov '06)
|Dec 10
|tony briar mitchell
|59
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Nov '16
|u a dumb ass
|289
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC