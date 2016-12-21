The Year in Rock 2016 -- Green Day, B...

The Year in Rock 2016 -- Green Day, Blink-182 & Red Hot Chili Peppers Party Like It's 1999

You'd be forgiven if you thought you were reliving the '90s this year, since 2016 boasted the resurgence of Pokemon, the return of The X-Files, a reboot of Full House and two major TV shows about O.J. Simpson . Well, the music world got in on the '90s nostalgia too, with new albums from Green Day , Blink-182 and Red Hot Chili Peppers .

