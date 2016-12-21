The Best Music Books of 2016
Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! wrote one of the year's best music memoirs with the vulnerable, revealing Tranny . The avalanche of rock 'n' roll memoirs continued in 2016, as grizzled, mega rock stars like Brian Wilson, Bruce Springsteen, Robbie Robertson and Phil Collins penned their life stories while Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr's Set The Boy Free and The Cure's Lol Tolhurst offered their takes from the post-punk perspective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Dec 19
|Earth Whisperer
|128
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|10 worst punk bands (Nov '06)
|Dec 10
|tony briar mitchell
|59
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Nov 30
|Tory Crimes
|31
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Nov 28
|u a dumb ass
|289
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC