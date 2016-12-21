The Best Music Books of 2016

Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! wrote one of the year's best music memoirs with the vulnerable, revealing Tranny . The avalanche of rock 'n' roll memoirs continued in 2016, as grizzled, mega rock stars like Brian Wilson, Bruce Springsteen, Robbie Robertson and Phil Collins penned their life stories while Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr's Set The Boy Free and The Cure's Lol Tolhurst offered their takes from the post-punk perspective.

