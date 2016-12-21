Rustic Overtones/Paranoid Social Club at Lucky Strike
If you can count the late David Bowie as a fan and associate of your band, you must be doing something right. For Rustic Overtones, the Thin White Duke's contributions to the 2001 album "Viva Nueva!" and comradery forged in the studio serve as an inspiration for the band and its genre-hopping approach to music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Dec 19
|Earth Whisperer
|128
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|10 worst punk bands (Nov '06)
|Dec 10
|tony briar mitchell
|59
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Nov 30
|Tory Crimes
|31
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Nov 28
|u a dumb ass
|289
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC