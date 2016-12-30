'Russian Banksy' Battles To Honor Victims Of Soviet Terror
When Vladimir Ovchinnikov started working on his mural commemorating local victims of Soviet repression, the 78-year-old artist had no illusions it would last forever. Composed on a wall in the center of his hometown of Borovsk, located 90 kilometers southwest of Moscow, it bore haunting black and white portraits of 20 residents who were executed during Josef Stalin's Great Terror in the late 1930s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|9 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|131
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Well-known punk fan
|35
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|10 worst punk bands (Nov '06)
|Dec 10
|tony briar mitchell
|59
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Nov 28
|u a dumb ass
|289
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC