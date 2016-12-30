'Russian Banksy' Battles To Honor Vic...

'Russian Banksy' Battles To Honor Victims Of Soviet Terror

When Vladimir Ovchinnikov started working on his mural commemorating local victims of Soviet repression, the 78-year-old artist had no illusions it would last forever. Composed on a wall in the center of his hometown of Borovsk, located 90 kilometers southwest of Moscow, it bore haunting black and white portraits of 20 residents who were executed during Josef Stalin's Great Terror in the late 1930s.

