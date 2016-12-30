Randy Rampage recalls D.O.A.'s early ...

Randy Rampage recalls D.O.A.'s early days in ruthless punk memoir

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Georgia Straight

Not to belittle the brilliance of Art Bergmann, Brian Goble, or the legendary Joe "Shithead" Keithley, but one Vancouverite burned brighter than them all between 1978 and 1981. His parents christened him Randall Archibald, a weirdly regal-sounding name that led to more than one schoolyard beating in '70s West Van.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) 2 hr Sal Mineo 33
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Dec 19 Earth Whisperer 128
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec 18 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News All for One, One For All Dec 14 Factcheck 1
10 worst punk bands (Nov '06) Dec 10 tony briar mitchell 59
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Nov 28 u a dumb ass 289
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,918

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC