Napa singer-songwriter Shelby Lanterman plays the Great American...
Napa singer-songwriter Shelby Lanterman, whose accomplishments include opening for alt-rocker Bob Mould of Husker Du and and folkie Lisa Loeb, gets a shot at being the headliner on Dec. 23 when she takes the stage at San Francisco's storied Great American Music Hall.
