Journey's Jonathan Cain "Thrilled" About Rock Hall Induction; Doesn't ...
After more than 20 years of eligibility, Journey finally will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next year at an April 7 ceremony in Brooklyn, New York. The group's longtime keyboardist, Jonathan Cain , says he was thrilled to hear the news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Dec 19
|Earth Whisperer
|128
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|10 worst punk bands (Nov '06)
|Dec 10
|tony briar mitchell
|59
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Nov 30
|Tory Crimes
|31
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Nov 28
|u a dumb ass
|289
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC