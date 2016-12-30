Jonathan Rhys Meyers tells all on playing Joe Strummer in Clash-inspired new film a London Towna
Today marks the anniversary of The Clash frontman Joe Strummer's death. Even 14 years after he left us, his legacy as a politically-engaged and galvanising musical force continues to grow and inspire new generations of musicians and music fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Dec 19
|Earth Whisperer
|128
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|10 worst punk bands (Nov '06)
|Dec 10
|tony briar mitchell
|59
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Nov 30
|Tory Crimes
|31
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Nov 28
|u a dumb ass
|289
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC