Jeff Moehlis: Enjoy the Majesty of Ca...

Jeff Moehlis: Enjoy the Majesty of Camper Van Beethoven at the Lobero

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Noozhawk

In the chapter that covers choosing wedding music in his book Little Victories: Perfect Rules for Imperfect Living , author Jason Gay advises, "You have the rest of your life to impress everyone with your knowledge of Berlin art rock and the majesty of Camper Van Beethoven. Today is not that day."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Dec 19 Earth Whisperer 128
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec 18 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News All for One, One For All Dec 14 Factcheck 1
10 worst punk bands (Nov '06) Dec 10 tony briar mitchell 59
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Nov 30 Tory Crimes 31
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Nov 28 u a dumb ass 289
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,643

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC