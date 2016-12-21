HYPEBEAST 2016 Year End Collaboration...

HYPEBEAST 2016 Year End Collaboration with Midnight Studios & Fxxking Rabbits

Following last year's collaboration with Supreme, adidas, C.E and Human Made, we round out 2016 with another stellar releases which takes form as a capsule T-shirt range with Midnight Studios and Fxxking Rabbits. Shane Gonzales' Midnight Studios shares with us two graphic-heavy tees tinged with punk's DIY aesthetic.

