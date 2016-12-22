Home for the Holidays: Fort Drum's Annual Christmas Party
TWC NEWS VIDEO: Imagine being a child again, and waking up on Christmas day, running to the tree see what Santa had brought. Military families try their best to give kids that special moment every year, but when they move around so much -- it's hard for kids to understand that Santa knows where they are.
