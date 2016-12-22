Home for the Holidays: Fort Drum's An...

Home for the Holidays: Fort Drum's Annual Christmas Party

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Your News Now

TWC NEWS VIDEO: Imagine being a child again, and waking up on Christmas day, running to the tree see what Santa had brought. Military families try their best to give kids that special moment every year, but when they move around so much -- it's hard for kids to understand that Santa knows where they are.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Dec 19 Earth Whisperer 128
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec 18 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News All for One, One For All Dec 14 Factcheck 1
10 worst punk bands (Nov '06) Dec 10 tony briar mitchell 59
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Nov 30 Tory Crimes 31
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Nov 28 u a dumb ass 289
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,637 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,032

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC