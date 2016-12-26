Holy shit: Patti Smith just announced...

Holy shit: Patti Smith just announced for March at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Metro Times

You guys, 2017 is already better than 2016 with this epic announcement from the Royal Oak Music Theatre today. The godmother of punk rock, Patti Smith, is playing with her band here in metro Detroit on Saturday, March 11 and we are so excited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 3 hr Earth Whisperer 130
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) 11 hr Well-known punk fan 35
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec 18 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News All for One, One For All Dec 14 Factcheck 1
10 worst punk bands (Nov '06) Dec 10 tony briar mitchell 59
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Nov 28 u a dumb ass 289
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,223 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,577

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC