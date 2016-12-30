Guide to San Antonio's 2017 New Year'...

Guide to San Antonio's 2017 New Year's Eve downtown

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Fireworks explode over Hemisfair Park and the Tower of the Americas in this view from the Alteza Residences at the start of Celebrate San Antonio fireworks display, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2015. A crowd of 70,000 was expected to attend the event that is considered the largest free New Year's celebration in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 4 hr Earth Whisperer 136
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Mon Well-known punk fan 35
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec 18 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News All for One, One For All Dec 14 Factcheck 1
10 worst punk bands (Nov '06) Dec 10 tony briar mitchell 59
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Nov 28 u a dumb ass 289
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,933 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,186

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC