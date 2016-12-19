Green Day Plays Oakland Fire Relief Show, Defends Warehouses
On Sunday night, the punk rock legends of Green Day joined local the East Bay's SWMRS to put on a concert to raise money in honor of the victims of a deadly Dec. 2 fire at the Oakland warehouse known as the "Ghost Ship,"where 36 people died. According to CBS's LIVE 105, the performance took place at 1-2-3-4 Go Records in Oakland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Dec 19
|Earth Whisperer
|128
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|10 worst punk bands (Nov '06)
|Dec 10
|tony briar mitchell
|59
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Nov 30
|Tory Crimes
|31
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Nov 28
|u a dumb ass
|289
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC