Green Day Plays Oakland Fire Relief Show, Defends Warehouses

On Sunday night, the punk rock legends of Green Day joined local the East Bay's SWMRS to put on a concert to raise money in honor of the victims of a deadly Dec. 2 fire at the Oakland warehouse known as the "Ghost Ship,"where 36 people died. According to CBS's LIVE 105, the performance took place at 1-2-3-4 Go Records in Oakland.

