Green Day plays impromptu set at Ghost Ship benefit

NOVEMBER 20: Musician Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. less LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Musician Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.