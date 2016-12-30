Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt bids adieu to quaint home in Ojai
A limited liability company with ties to Mike Dirnt, bassist and vocalist for punk rock band Green Day, has sold a home in the Ojai Village area through a blind trust for $602,000. Built in 1960, the white-hued bungalow features hardwood floors, custom-painted rooms and a living room with a brick fireplace.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Dec 19
|Earth Whisperer
|128
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|10 worst punk bands (Nov '06)
|Dec 10
|tony briar mitchell
|59
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Nov 30
|Tory Crimes
|31
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Nov 28
|u a dumb ass
|289
