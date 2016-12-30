Celtic Christmas party with punk punch from Mick O'Toole Band
There will be more than Irish eyes smiling when the Mick O'Toole Band tune up for a Christmas Eve party. The Celtic punk band, based in Calne, play a mix of Irish classics and their own original songs in fiesty punk rock fashion from 9pm at The Rolleston, Commercial Road on Christmas Eve.
