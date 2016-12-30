Blink-182 prepare for huge UK arena tour

Blink-182 prepare for huge UK arena tour

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Penarth Times

Blink-182 began 24 years ago, playing in a garage in San Diego but now have sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. Now with Matt Skiba joining Blink-182 as singer/guitarist, the group has started a new chapter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penarth Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) 2 hr Sal Mineo 33
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Dec 19 Earth Whisperer 128
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec 18 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News All for One, One For All Dec 14 Factcheck 1
10 worst punk bands (Nov '06) Dec 10 tony briar mitchell 59
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Nov 28 u a dumb ass 289
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,922

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC